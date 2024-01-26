M&T Bank Corp Has $1.26 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 43.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $78.23. 145,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,326. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Five9 from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

