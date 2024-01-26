M&T Bank Corp Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,143 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 262.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 683.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,555 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 96.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 205,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 101,347 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.84. The company had a trading volume of 459,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,233. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

