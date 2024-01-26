M&T Bank Corp Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Valvoline by 47.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 42.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Up 0.2 %

VVV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.51. 157,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.41. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $39.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 98.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valvoline

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $551,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.