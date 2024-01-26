M&T Bank Corp Has $1.42 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,104,406,000 after purchasing an additional 160,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,537,000 after purchasing an additional 107,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,178 shares of company stock worth $9,469,966 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $202.51. The stock had a trading volume of 48,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,477. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.96 and its 200 day moving average is $206.82. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.93. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile



VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN

