M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,633,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,332,000 after purchasing an additional 685,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,952,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,564,000 after purchasing an additional 239,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,826,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,487,000 after buying an additional 144,001 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,811,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE LEG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,268. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 117.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

