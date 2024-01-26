M&T Bank Corp Invests $1.18 Million in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,822 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,463,000 after buying an additional 1,796,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,586,000 after buying an additional 1,612,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,841.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,403,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,195,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance
Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.20. 598,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,712. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ZTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
