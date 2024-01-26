M&T Bank Corp Invests $1.18 Million in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,822 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,463,000 after buying an additional 1,796,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,586,000 after buying an additional 1,612,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,841.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,403,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,195,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.20. 598,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,712. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Get Our Latest Report on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.