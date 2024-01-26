M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $160,068,000. Politan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,360,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,290,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,022,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after buying an additional 1,615,328 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Azenta from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.31. 43,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,505. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.28. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.91 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

