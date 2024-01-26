M&T Bank Corp Purchases 400 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,896 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,327 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,077 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,649 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. 1,392,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,026. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

