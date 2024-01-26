M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.85. 49,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,763. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.56.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

