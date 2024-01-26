M&T Bank Corp Sells 34,414 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,414 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in V.F. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,053,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,417. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFC

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.