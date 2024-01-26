M&T Bank Corp Sells 464 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 69.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other LCI Industries news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LCII shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

LCI Industries stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.02. 26,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,611. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.00. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.50%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

