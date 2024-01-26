M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $3,907,555.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 223,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,616. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.59 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 47.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VRRM

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.