M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,549 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,081,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,179,000 after purchasing an additional 508,054 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.82. 235,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,692. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

