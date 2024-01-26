M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.86. 586,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $238.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

