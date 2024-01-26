Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Shares Down 0.1%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €395.90 ($430.33) and last traded at €396.00 ($430.43). 273,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €396.40 ($430.87).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of €384.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €369.32.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

