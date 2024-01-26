Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Insider Angus Franklin Acquires 4,206 Shares

Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) insider Angus Franklin acquired 4,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £34,825.68 ($44,251.18).

Murray Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

LON MUT opened at GBX 830 ($10.55) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.56. Murray Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 766.60 ($9.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 886 ($11.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £907.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,296.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 837.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 825.61.

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,937.50%.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

