National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Enerflex in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EFX. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.28.

Enerflex Stock Performance

EFX opened at C$7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$884.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.80. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$5.44 and a 1-year high of C$11.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$778.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$767.37 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -14.49%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

