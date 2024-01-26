National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share.
Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.19. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.15 billion.
TRI stock opened at C$200.66 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$151.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$205.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$192.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$180.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39.
In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,853.20. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total value of C$546,499.26. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,923 shares of company stock worth $3,876,396. 66.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.97%.
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
