National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a report issued on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.58. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.82 billion.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MFC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.55.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$29.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.21. The company has a current ratio of 123.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$23.69 and a 1 year high of C$29.55. The firm has a market cap of C$53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

