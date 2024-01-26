National Bank Financial Weighs in on Northland Power Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. Northland Power had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of C$513.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$491.40 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NPI. CIBC dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.71.

Northland Power Price Performance

Northland Power stock opened at C$24.92 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

