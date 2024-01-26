National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.18. 22,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. National Bank has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other National Bank news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,319 shares in the company, valued at $456,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in National Bank by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in National Bank by 3,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in National Bank by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

