Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Insider Christopher C. Swenson Sells 30,000 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,258,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nerdy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE NRDY opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. Nerdy’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,909,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 53,486 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 189.9% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 252.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 266,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 190,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the third quarter worth $2,387,000. 38.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nerdy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

