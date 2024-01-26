Nervos Network (CKB) Price Up 5% This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $140.75 million and $1.80 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,720.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00160870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.47 or 0.00576382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00057069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.58 or 0.00377709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00168677 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,107,233,042 coins and its circulating supply is 43,413,085,808 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.