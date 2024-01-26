Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after DZ Bank upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. DZ Bank now has a $600.00 price target on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $560.34 and last traded at $558.15, with a volume of 9392746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $492.19.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.67.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after buying an additional 182,849 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $480.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.61. The company has a market cap of $245.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

