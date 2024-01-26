NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NETGEAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $983,070,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 53.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $71,747.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $71,747.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $73,640.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,432 shares of company stock valued at $332,928. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTGR. Raymond James dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NETGEAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $197.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

Further Reading

