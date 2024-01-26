New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

EDU opened at $81.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.44. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

