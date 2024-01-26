Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Shares Up 15.5%

Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) shot up 15.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. 62,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 511% from the average session volume of 10,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$1.05 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Next Hydrogen Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXH

Next Hydrogen Solutions Trading Up 15.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.31.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.