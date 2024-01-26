NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Given New $26.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. CIBC cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE NEP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 64.4% during the third quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,583,336 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $106,425,000 after buying an additional 1,404,318 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $144,506,000 after acquiring an additional 774,665 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 120.1% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 957,624 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after acquiring an additional 522,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $88,937,000 after acquiring an additional 438,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 231.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 541,592 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 378,095 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.