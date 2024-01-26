Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,505 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Price Performance

NYSE:FLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 122,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $29.10.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.