Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 750 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $229.29. 84,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $229.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.48.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

