Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,205 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.95.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.00. 142,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $160.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.31.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

