Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 983 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 186,368 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 143.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 210,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 123,594 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 409,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 119,916 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 113,078 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HMN traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,904. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is -412.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

