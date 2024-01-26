Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Universal worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 2,841.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Universal by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,620,000 after buying an additional 114,160 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 17,471.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 57,481 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,588,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,361,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Trading Down 0.9 %

UVV traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.22. 22,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,410. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $638.48 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Universal’s payout ratio is 65.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $107,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,080 shares in the company, valued at $810,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $206,958.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

