Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 978,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.91%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

