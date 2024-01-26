Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,795 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 8.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 37,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.7 %

F.N.B. stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 413,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,184. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. F.N.B.’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNB. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

