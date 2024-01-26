Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 108.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. 116,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,857. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.14. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

