Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 706.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PIPR. Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Piper Sandler Companies stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,360. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $120.97 and a 12-month high of $182.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

