Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Macerich worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 10,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.25.

NYSE:MAC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,384. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.29. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

