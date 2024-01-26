Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Huntsman by 611.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,959. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUN

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.