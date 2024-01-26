Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 3,562.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,399 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SLM by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 38,282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of SLM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SLM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

SLM Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,492. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $20.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.