Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $959,000 Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Icahn Carl C grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 10,844,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,264,000 after buying an additional 324,081 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.23. The company had a trading volume of 67,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.78%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

