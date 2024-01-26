Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $968,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,706. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.