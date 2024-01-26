Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Douglas Emmett worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 516.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,219,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,566,000 after buying an additional 1,021,891 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5,960.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 193,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 190,624 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 0.1 %

DEI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,958. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 120.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 633.33%.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

