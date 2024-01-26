Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,718,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after buying an additional 2,353,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CVB Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,084,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,578,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in CVB Financial by 131.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,560,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 885,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.00. 236,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,986. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.48.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVBF shares. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 212,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,358,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 469,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,440,111.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

