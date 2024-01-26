Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,026,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane NXT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.32. 46,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,927. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 13.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

In related news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crane NXT news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

