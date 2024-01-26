Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,786,000 after purchasing an additional 213,935 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,217,000 after purchasing an additional 110,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IRDM traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 122,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -288.87%.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

