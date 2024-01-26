Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 57.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,659. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.57.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

