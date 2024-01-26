Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 19,016 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,016 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of LTC Properties worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 472.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.59. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 118.13%.

In other news, Director David L. Gruber bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $109,655.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $504,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $109,655.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LTC. Wedbush began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

