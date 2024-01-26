Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 242 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

UHS traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $157.67. 141,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.36.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

