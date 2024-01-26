Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,686 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 1.1 %

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,188. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

